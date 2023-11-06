DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,359 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 60.6% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 462.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $100.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.09. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $122.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.