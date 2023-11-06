Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th.

Easterly Government Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years. Easterly Government Properties has a payout ratio of 623.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.6%.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $11.72 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

DEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

