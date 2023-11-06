Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th.
Easterly Government Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years. Easterly Government Properties has a payout ratio of 623.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.6%.
Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $11.72 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.71.
DEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
