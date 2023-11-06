Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 81.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,791,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 803,035 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $61,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 691,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,588,000 after buying an additional 28,972 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 60,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 516,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of CSX by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of CSX by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 71,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 45,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

