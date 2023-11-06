Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,388,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,194 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $71,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,976,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,409,178,000 after buying an additional 1,826,440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after buying an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,998,000 after buying an additional 2,738,973 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,231,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,576,000 after buying an additional 95,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $828,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $43.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.66. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank cut Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

