Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 872,037 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,304,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 872,037 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $58,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGGR. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,035,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,965,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,038,000 after buying an additional 679,156 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 7,249.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 646,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after purchasing an additional 638,114 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,816,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,801,000 after purchasing an additional 487,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,700,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,652,000 after purchasing an additional 419,915 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $25.02 on Monday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $19.49 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.53.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.