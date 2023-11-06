Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,137,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $54,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,548,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,984,000 after acquiring an additional 217,889 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 26,311,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $460,715,000 after acquiring an additional 424,620 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $408,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average is $16.98.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 102.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMI. Barclays dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

