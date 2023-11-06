Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 201,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,524,890 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $70,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,083,019,000 after buying an additional 165,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,630,000 after purchasing an additional 113,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,072,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,811,000 after purchasing an additional 69,116 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Trading Up 14.6 %

Shares of IT stock opened at $386.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $349.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.10. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $401.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at $246,678,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at $246,678,571.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $250,442.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,654 shares of company stock worth $6,431,987. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Gartner

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.