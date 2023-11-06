Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,726,222 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 990,022 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $66,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at $14,600,291,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at $166,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 379.2% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $29.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average of $34.14. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.79 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

