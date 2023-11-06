Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,458 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $65,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 649,168,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $858,070,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,837,000 after buying an additional 864,628 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 84.7% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,574,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,231,000 after buying an additional 721,948 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 3.0 %

EL stock opened at $110.96 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.