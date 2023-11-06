Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $67.27 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 69.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,658,925 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $67,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $81.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.00. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.17 and a 1 year high of $108.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

