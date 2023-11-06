Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 242,336 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $54,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $81,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $194.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

