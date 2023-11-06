Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 98.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369,482 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $58,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in AutoZone by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in AutoZone by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in AutoZone by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,793.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,574.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,534.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,523.64. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $40.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

