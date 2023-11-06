Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 857,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,162 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $60,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after acquiring an additional 435,368 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,362,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,331,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,515,000 after acquiring an additional 23,236 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $66.81 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $74.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.75 and a 200 day moving average of $68.91.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.