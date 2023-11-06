Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 15,627 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 837,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,627 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $70,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in CarMax by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 456.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens cut their target price on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $66.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

