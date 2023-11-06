Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 500,954 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,155,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,954 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $56,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 348.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:OMFL opened at $45.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.50.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

