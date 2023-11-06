Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,028 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 565,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $62,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in General Electric by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 379,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,227,000 after buying an additional 220,210 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 27,468 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

General Electric Price Performance

GE opened at $108.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.34 and a 200 day moving average of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.57 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

