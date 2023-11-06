Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,058,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 46,978 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $63,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,532,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,565,467,000 after purchasing an additional 555,578 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 123.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,407 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,449,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,151,000 after purchasing an additional 715,036 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 5.0 %

MRVL opened at $51.36 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.73. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of -116.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.55%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,708.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,708.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $1,764,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,834,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,537,160. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

