Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,126,986 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $59,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,337,000 after acquiring an additional 765,146 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $807,887,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,656,000 after acquiring an additional 421,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,431,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,179,000 after acquiring an additional 966,094 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $117.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.58. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.59%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Simon Property Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.