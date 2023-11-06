Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,223,913 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 48,933 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $54,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in eBay by 70.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 177,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 73,253 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 5.9% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of eBay by 382.2% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 44,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 35,558 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 11.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 225,300 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after buying an additional 24,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at about $719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,737.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,751 shares of company stock worth $510,785. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.74.

EBAY stock opened at $40.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.00. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.93 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

