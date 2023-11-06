Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,680,709 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 87.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,680,709 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $69,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in The Cigna Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 9,335 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 271,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,837 shares of company stock worth $6,792,923 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CI stock opened at $310.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.54.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.56.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

