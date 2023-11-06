Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,847 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 534,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,847 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $64,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 318.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNI. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.22.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.9 %

CNI opened at $110.98 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $129.89. The stock has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.5734 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.