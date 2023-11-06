Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,443,233 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,443,233 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $68,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,494,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNPS. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.10.

Synopsys stock opened at $487.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.84. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.88 and a 12 month high of $502.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

