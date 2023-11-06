Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 44,409 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 721,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,409 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $63,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,529,000 after buying an additional 111,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,378,000 after buying an additional 413,421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after buying an additional 356,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,753,000 after buying an additional 103,853 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,979,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,466,000 after purchasing an additional 514,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $94.15 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

