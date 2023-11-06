Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 47,081 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 462,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,081 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $62,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 246.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 209.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 72.5% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.85.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

NYSE:TRI opened at $127.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.05. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.14 and a fifty-two week high of $138.85.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 39.50%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

