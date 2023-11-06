Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 855,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 345,649 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $69,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in CBRE Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in CBRE Group by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 595,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,028,000 after acquiring an additional 365,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in CBRE Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 279,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after acquiring an additional 18,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $76.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.10.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $550,939.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,644 shares in the company, valued at $10,650,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $550,939.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,644 shares in the company, valued at $10,650,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at $391,472,308.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

