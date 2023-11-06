Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 493,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,941 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $9,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Exelixis by 4.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 169,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 46.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

Exelixis Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.59. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.31.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $103,362.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 399,943 shares in the company, valued at $8,986,719.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.