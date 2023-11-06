FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 328,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $139,131,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 27.5% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,102,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.4 %

NVDA stock opened at $450.05 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $136.97 and a 1-year high of $502.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $444.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $556.83.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

