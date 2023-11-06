Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,103 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $58,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $206,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTEC opened at $127.27 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $89.86 and a 1 year high of $136.75. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.57 and a 200-day moving average of $124.86.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

