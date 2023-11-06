First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $8,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,858,000 after buying an additional 245,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,889,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,453,000 after purchasing an additional 329,543 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,610,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in First American Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,981,000 after purchasing an additional 90,276 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First American Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,802,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,989,000 after purchasing an additional 62,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

First American Financial Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of FAF stock opened at $55.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.39. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.98 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.25.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 93.39%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

