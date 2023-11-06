FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th.

FS Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. FS Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FS Bancorp to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

FSBW opened at $29.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average is $29.96. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FS Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $102,825.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,469,000 after purchasing an additional 44,913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 383,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

