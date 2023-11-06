Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 835 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 6.1% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $450.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.71, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.81. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $136.97 and a one year high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.