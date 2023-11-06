H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Announces $0.06 Dividend

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0591 per share on Thursday, November 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of HNNMY opened at $2.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.
