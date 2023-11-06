H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Announces $0.06 Dividend

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0591 per share on Thursday, November 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of HNNMY opened at $2.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HNNMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.