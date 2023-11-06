Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,867 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $216,049,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 359.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,947,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,823,508 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,195,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523,848 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2,536.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,936,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $10.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HBAN. Bank of America lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

