IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Stock Holdings Increased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 409,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in IBEX were worth $8,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBEX. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in IBEX by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in IBEX by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in IBEX in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in IBEX by 210.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in IBEX by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $17.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03. The company has a market cap of $314.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.66. IBEX Limited has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $31.40.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $124.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.18 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 4.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IBEX Limited will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IBEX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on IBEX from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on IBEX from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IBEX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on IBEX from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

