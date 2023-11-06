IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 74.4% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 22.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 68,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 12,442 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 37.9% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.8% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

XEL opened at $61.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.96. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $72.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

