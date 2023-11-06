IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Free Report) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKHY. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 32,348 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 15,241 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKHY opened at $45.57 on Monday. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $48.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.94.

About BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

