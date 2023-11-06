Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 542,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,039 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Invesco were worth $9,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 85.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of IVZ opened at $13.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.15. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $20.56.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Invesco had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. bought 796,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.12 per share, for a total transaction of $20,003,633.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,052,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,438,473.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Invesco from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.48.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

