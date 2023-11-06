iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ACWI opened at $93.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $99.53.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

