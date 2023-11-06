J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 131.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.6% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 98,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth about $28,701,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $175.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $163.66 and a one year high of $209.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

