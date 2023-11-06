Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.0% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,491,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,231,193,000 after buying an additional 2,688,798 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,707,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,525,000 after buying an additional 748,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after buying an additional 4,521,062 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $4,609,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $151.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $181.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

