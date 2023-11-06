Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $151.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.40. The company has a market capitalization of $364.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

