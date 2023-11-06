JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s 7th Largest Position

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.6% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Robbins Farley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $70,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $143.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.58. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

