JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 27,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,723,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,579,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 517,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,392,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.30.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $143.00 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $159.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.86 and a 200-day moving average of $144.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

