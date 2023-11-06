Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 693 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.1 %

JPM opened at $143.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $415.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $159.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.58.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

