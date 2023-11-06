Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1 Million Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $14.22 on Monday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a current ratio of 17.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $60.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVAX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, CMO Robert Janssen sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $39,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,371.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $594,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,390.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Robert Janssen sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $39,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,371.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,664,227 shares of company stock worth $24,011,052 in the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

