Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $171.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.48. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.13 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LANC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lancaster Colony from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Lancaster Colony Profile

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

