LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 45.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 275,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230,280 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $59,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $218.03 on Monday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.00 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.87.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total value of $753,757.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,622. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.90.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

