LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 794,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,191 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $72,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 41,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 600.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

LYB opened at $92.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $79.20 and a one year high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.63%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

