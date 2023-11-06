MV Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MV Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,918,000 after buying an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.1% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $129.10 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.71 and a 1 year high of $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.91.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,576 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,261. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

