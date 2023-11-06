NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, October 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th.
NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.44, a quick ratio of 183.84 and a current ratio of 420.21.
NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Profile
